2018 Fiat 500 Urbana: the citified subcompact car

Fiat will roll into the New York auto show this week rocking a new urban-inspired package option designed to dress up its 2018 Fiat 500 hatchback, the automaker said Monday.

The appropriately named Urbana Edition was inspired by a similar package already available on the Fiat 500X crossover. On the 2018 500, the package features black-trimmed exterior lights and 16-inch hyper-black aluminum wheels that display signature Urbana Edition elements adding to the classic Italian style. So Italian is the Urbana Edition that a nearly identical package has been offered in the 500's home market for several years.

Inside, upgrades include black Sport Cloth front bucket seats with silver accent stitching and a black instrument-panel bezel.

Available exterior colors include Pompeii Silver, Bianco White Ice, Perla White Tri-coat, Granito Gray and Metallo Gray. The 2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition will arrive in Fiat dealers this spring in the U.S.

The Urbana Edition is the latest in a long string of Fiat 500 upgrade packages, and it comes as Fiat moves the entire 500 lineup—except for the 500e electric car—to turbocharged engines for the 2018 model year. Additionally, the latest 500 has slightly different exterior styling and a newly standard 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

The full range of 2018 500s was unveiled in February at the Chicago auto show.

- by Ruben Porras

