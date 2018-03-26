2019 Toyota Yaris sedan: more choices to make

The 2019 Toyota Yaris sedan bucks trends. While other automakers are consolidating their sedan lineups in the wake of weakening demand as buyers flock toward crossovers, Toyota is giving shoppers more decisions to make with the 2019 Yaris sedan.

Last year’s model forced buyers to make only two decisions: which transmission and which color. For 2019, the Yaris sedan will be offered in three trim levels—L, LE, and XLE—all with manual or automatic transmissions and, of course, a choice of seven paint colors.

MORE: Read our 2010 Toyota Yaris preview

Oh, and it’s no longer known as the Yaris iA (or even the Scion iA, as it was called in 2016). Now, it’s just the Toyota Yaris sedan.

The 2019 Yaris L serves as the gateway to the lineup and it includes power windows, locks, and mirrors, a 7.0-inch infotainment screen, Bluetooth, and low-speed automatic emergency braking. The Yaris LE adds alloy wheels, fog lights, and LED turn signals integrated into the side mirrors. Topping the lineup, the Yaris XLE features leather around its steering wheel and gear lever, leatherette upholstery, automatic windshield wipers, and LED headlights.

2019 Toyota Yaris Enlarge Photo

That’s quite a story to tell for a subcompact car, although the missing element is pricing. Toyota says list prices will be announced closer to the 2019 Yaris sedan’s on-sale date this fall.

All three trim levels feature mild exterior styling revisions such as a new grille and revised wheel designs. A 1.5-liter engine with 106 horsepower is standard equipment, backed up either by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

To be sure, the Yaris sedan has complicated lineage. It was designed by Mazda and is built by that automaker in Mexico. In many global markets—including Mexico—it’s sold as a hatchback called the Mazda 2. In the U.S., the Toyota-designed and Toyota-assembled Yaris hatchback waves that flag, and it shares nothing other than its badge with the sedan. Importantly, the automaker hasn’t announced any details yet about its 2019 Yaris hatchback.

They’re the automotive equivalent of step-siblings, and they were a harbinger of things to come when the duo hit showrooms a few years ago. Mazda and Toyota are working together on a joint-venture assembly plant in Alabama and have signaled interest in deepening their relationship.

And it all started with one little four-door.