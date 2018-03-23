2019 Toyota Corolla, 2018 VW Touareg, Electric cars in winter: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback: a most international compact car

The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback has had its passport stamped more than a few times. Debuting next week at the 2018 New York auto show, the 2019 Corolla Hatchback that Toyota previewed Friday is decidedly international.

Infiniti puts on tuxedo, dresses up QX60, QX80 with Limited package

Two swanky Infiniti crossovers will head to the New York auto show next week, the luxury brand said Friday. The 2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited and 2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited are range-topping crossover SUVs with upsized wheels and tonier interiors.

Toyota puts brakes on self-driving car development, for now

After the fatal pedestrian collision in Tempe, Arizona, Sunday involving a Volvo XC90 crossover fitted with Uber's self-driving technology, Toyota says it is halting testing of its autonomous car tech.

2018 Volkswagen Touareg Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2018 Volkswagen Touareg revealed

Volkswagen revealed a redesigned Touareg on Friday at a special ceremony in Beijing marking the automaker's presence in China, which it calls its second home.

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatch heads to 2018 New York auto show

We just saw it at the 2018 Geneva auto show, but now Toyota's new Corolla Hatchback is on its way to the United States for a local debut at next week's 2018 New York auto show.

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid's savvy navigation system maximizes efficiency

Bentley debuted the Bentayga Hybrid at the 2018 Geneva motor show promising a more fuel-efficient but equally luxurious experience. After all, the Bentayga was previously available only with a V-8 or W-12 engine, neither exactly frugal in fuel consumption.

Winter testing of electric cars in Norway by the Norwegian EV Association (Norsk Elbilforening) Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Five electric cars tested in cold Norwegian winter: how did they do?

Drivers in the parts of North America that get winter weather are deeply familiar with snow-clogged wheel wells, iced-in wipers, and weak batteries, to list just a few.

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback returns at NY Auto Show

The Toyota Corolla is the world's highest-selling nameplate, having surpassed the Ford Model T and Volkswagen Beetle years ago.

BMW: we won't mass-produce electric cars until 2020, with cheaper cells

BMW sold more than 100,000 cars with plugs last year, adding together its battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models.