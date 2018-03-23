Infiniti puts on tuxedo, dresses up QX60, QX80 with Limited package

Two swanky Infiniti crossovers will head to the New York auto show next week, the luxury brand said Friday. The 2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited and 2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited are range-topping crossover SUVs with upsized wheels and tonier interiors.

They're not quite Escalades, but the new Limited trim packages come close.

For the 2019 QX60 Limited, Infiniti swapped in new 20-inch alloy wheel designs and contrasting exterior details like roof racks and lower bumper trim. Inside, Infiniti has slapped in open-pore wood trim, gray-dyed semi-aniline leather upholstery with a special quilted pattern, leather-wrapped grab handles, a leather-wrapped airbag cover in the steering wheel, and a black headliner.

Curiously, active-safety tech like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control remain optional on the QX60 Limited. That's something of a surprise given that Infiniti parent Nissan has made that gear standard on most of its mainstream models.

It's much the same story for the 2019 QX80 Limited, Infiniti's full-size three-row SUV, except with 22-inch wheels and satin silver, rather than darker exterior trim. Inside, the QX80 Limited features two-tone quilted semi-aniline and Alcantara synthetic suede leather upholstery for all three rows. Its headliner is swathed in black suede-like material.

Unlike the smaller QX60, the big brother SUV includes a full suite of collision-avoidance tech as standard equipment.

Infiniti will announce pricing on the QX60 and QX80 Limited closer to their on-sale date, later this spring.