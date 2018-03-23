2019 GMC Terrain and GMC Acadia Black Editions say no to chrome

GMC is throwing flashy chrome away with a pair of new special edition packages for its compact and mid-size crossover SUVs. The 2019 GMC Terrain and GMC Acadia Black Edition packages announced Friday feature black-finish wheels along with dark-chrome grilles and trim.

One thing they're not: blacked-out GMC Denalis, but we wouldn't rule out Denali Black Editions in the future.

On both crossovers, the Black Edition package is a standalone option. On the compact Terrain, the Black Edition package adds 19-inch alloy wheels, dark trim for the grille, blacked-out mirror covers and roof rack rails, and special badging. It's available on Terrain SLE and SLT trim levels, but only with a choice of five exterior colors.

Other than the Black Edition package and a new Sedona Metallic paint color, GMC hasn't detailed any other changes for the 2019 Terrain.

Go for the larger, three-row Acadia and the Black Edition package can only be fitted to the SLT trim level. Like the Terrain, the Acadia's exterior is swathed in blacked-out accents. Its wheels grow to 20-inchers, however. On the Acadia, the package is available in five paint shades—and, like the Terrain, one is new: Smokey Quartz metallic.

GMC will display the Terrain and Acadia Black Edition packages at next week's 2018 New York auto show, and the automaker says the packages will go on sale this summer.