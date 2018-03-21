2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport debuts with beefy V-8 engine, track-tuned suspension

2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
March 21, 2018

Rumors of the V-8 engine's demise have been greatly exaggerated, says Cadillac. The luxury arm of GM took the opportunity Wednesday to take the wraps off a new twin-turbo V-8 engine, a flagship powertrain that debuted in the brand's updated 2019 CT6 V-Sport luxury sedan.

The new 4.2-liter V-8 will be offered in 500- and 550-horsepower versions under the hood of the 2019 CT6. Cadillac says the V-8 is a clean-sheet design, which makes it a noteworthy in a market otherwise focused on downsized 4- and 6-cylinder engines that offer size-up fuel economy.

Cadillac hasn't mentioned anything about the fuel efficiency of its new V-8 engine, but that's not why it exists—though the 10-speed automatic transmission it's paired with features a broad set of gear ratios designed to reduce engine speed at highway velocities.

MORE: Read our 2018 Cadillac CT6 full review

The V-8 debuts under the hood of the CT6 V-Sport, a new, performance-oriented flagship version of Cadillac's luxury sedan. As well as some styling tweaks, the CT6 V-Sport also features a firmer suspension, a mechanical limited-slip rear differential, Brembo-branded brakes, rear-wheel steering, a sports exhaust system, and summer tires.

The all-wheel-drive sedan pushes more power rearward than in other versions of the CT6 and it features a track mode that loosens the stability control's grip, firms up the magnetic suspension, and re-maps the throttle and transmission tuning.

Otherwise, for 2019, the CT6 lineup gets new controls inside for its infotainment system. A center console-mounted knob now serves as a backup to the 10.0-inch touchscreen display. Outside, revised head- and taillights give the CT6 range a modest styling boost.

It's not clear if Cadillac will offer the new twin-turbo V-8 in other cars or SUVs in its lineup, or whether it will make its way into other GM vehicles. However, Cadillac calls the CT6 V-Sport the "first in a series of new Cadillac performance vehicles."

