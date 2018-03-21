2019 Ford Fusion unveiled, 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class update, Nissan's electric crossover plans: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Ford Fusion adds safety tech, allegedly new styling
Look closely. Look really, really closely. A nip here, a tuck there, and oh yeah, a whole bunch of active safety tech. That's the gist of the refreshed 2019 Ford Fusion, a midsize sedan that still represents a big chunk of the pie for Ford Motor Company. These light updates keep the Fusion competitive ahead of an uncertain future as Ford increasingly relies on crossovers and SUVs.
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class debuts: seductive tech updates inside and out
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has even more in common with its S-Class flagship sibling this year.
Feds to investigate fatal Uber self-driving car crash
Both the NTSB and the NHTSA will investigate the fatal crash between a self-driving Uber experimental vehicle and a pedestrian walking a bicycle in Tempe, Arizona.
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet gain power and standard equipment
Following the refreshed 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan's debut at the 2018 Geneva motor show, the luxury brand will bring the updated C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet to the 2018 New York auto show. Revealed on Tuesday, both body styles are in for additional standard equipment and more power.
This armored Peugeot 205 is the safest hot hatch in the world
The Peugeot 205 GTI never arrived to battle the Volkswagen Golf GTI on our shores. That's a shame because the ensuing hot hatch shootouts could've been the stuff of legend.
Safe and sound: Bentley debuts biometric storage system for Bentayga
Bentley has introduced a technology seemingly pulled from a James Bond film. It's a biometric security system to access a hideaway storage compartment for the Bentayga SUV.
Nissan electric crossover utility with AWD will be breakthrough: exec
Could a specific vehicle give electric cars the breakthrough they need to reach the mass market?
2019 Ford Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid gets 25 miles from revised battery
Ford was the first U.S. carmaker to sell a hybrid-electric vehicle, as well as the second to offer a plug-in hybrid.
In what segments will electric cars do best by 2025? Twitter poll results
As U.S. car buyers increasingly opt for crossover utility vehicles of all sizes over passenger sedans and hatchbacks, that shift has come to pose a problem for electric cars.
