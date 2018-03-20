Fatal self-driving car wreck, 2019 Kia K900 revealed, 2018 Tesla Model 3 driven: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Uber self-driving prototype in San Francisco
Andrew Ganz
March 20, 2018

Feds to investigate fatal Uber self-driving car crash

Both the NTSB and the NHTSA will investigate the fatal crash between a self-driving Uber experimental vehicle and a pedestrian walking a bicycle in Tempe, Arizona.

270,000 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup trucks recalled over wintry market rust concerns

Wintry roads covered in snow-melting salt may cause metal straps used to attach fuel tanks onto Dodge and Ram 1500 pickups to corrode and cease doing their jobs, which has prompted FCA to issue a recall to rectify the issue.

2019 Ram 1500 Review

The 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck wants to be more than just a trusted hauler. With its roomy, refined interior and its choice of engine options, the 2019 Ram is the most livable full-size pickup on the market today.

2019 Kia K900

2019 Kia K900

From Motor Authority

2019 Kia K900 flagship sedan revealed

Kia on Tuesday released the first details for its redesigned K900 flagship sedan, which makes its world debut at next week's 2018 New York International Auto Show.

Lotus SUV to use Volvo underpinnings?

Lotus earned a new lease on life when China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group acquired the brand last year. With steady financing, Lotus plans to renew its sports car lineup and introduce its first-ever SUV.

Pininfarina confirms specs for production H2 Speed supercar

Pininfarina bosses are planning the launch of a premium electric car brand utilizing the name and talents of the Italian design house.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range electric car, road test in greater Atlanta area, Feb 2018

2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range electric car, road test in greater Atlanta area, Feb 2018

From Green Car Reports

2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range: first drive review of 310-mile electric car

“The Tesla Model S was a moment. The Model 3 is a product.”

2018 electric motorcycle buyers guide

The variety of electric motorcycles on the market has increased dramatically in 2018, and we've seen some significant price drops by two competitive brands.

When do you expect to buy your first battery-electric car? Take our Twitter poll

Plug-in vehicles, both battery-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, now represent slightly more than 1 percent of U.S. new-vehicle sales.

