270,000 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup trucks recalled over wintry market rust concerns

Wintry roads covered in snow-melting salt may cause metal straps used to attach fuel tanks onto Dodge and Ram 1500 pickups to corrode and cease doing their jobs, which has prompted FCA to issue a recall to rectify the issue.

The recall affects 270,254 2009-2012 Dodge and Ram 1500 pickup trucks; the automaker stopped marketing the trucks as Dodges after the 2010 model year. The recalled trucks are limited to 20 states in the "salt belt" where icy road conditions often require salt to be placed on roads to break up snow and ice in an effort to make traveling safer. Salt is an ideal solution for keeping roads from completely freezing but it is also corrosive to metal.

As part of the recall, FCA says it will inspect and potentially replace the metal straps that hold the polyethylene fuel tanks in place. The tanks themselves are not at risk of corrosion.

The recall covers trucks in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. While vehicles sold in these states are subject to the recall, it's important to note that not all are still in northern climates. FCA recommends that owners have their dealers inspect their vehicles if they have any corrosion-related concerns.

FCA says that it has received no reports of accidents, fires, fuel leaks or injuries related to the issue.

