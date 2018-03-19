2018 Kia Optima crash-tested, Ford CoPilot 360 safety gear, electric car batteries compared: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Kia Optima modified to ace crash tests

After adopting some mid-year changes, the 2018 Kia Optima earned top marks in independent crash-testing last week.

Updated 2019 Kia Sorento priced from $26,980

The 2019 Kia Sorento has a new price to go with its updated looks: $26,980, the automaker said Thursday.

2019 Ram 1500 Review

The 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck wants to be more than just a trusted hauler. With its roomy, refined interior and its choice of engine options, the 2019 Ram is the most livable full-size pickup on the market today.

2018 Ford Explorer Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



Ford rolling out Co-Pilot360 active safety systems as standard on most vehicles

Ford will join a handful of other automakers in making many active safety features standard through a suite of technologies bundled in what the automaker calls Co-Pilot360. The automaker announced on Thursday that the 2019 Ford Edge and Edge ST to be released this fall will be the first vehicles to feature Co-Pilot360.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spy shots and video

Ford engineers are out testing the next step in performance for the sixth-generation Mustang: the Shelby GT500.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 spy shots

Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation of its GLS full-size SUV, and once again there will be a high-performance variant from AMG.

Prof. John Kelly on battery life in Nissan leaf, Chevy Bolt EV [video: Weber State University, Utah] Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Battery life of 2018 Nissan Leaf vs 2017 Chevy Bolt EV electric cars: what manuals suggest

It's one of the major questions for any electric-car buyer: How long will the battery pack last?

CA attorney general: we will fight looser fuel-economy, emission rules

Last Tuesday, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt said the agency does not intend to let California set the agenda for national emission limits on vehicles.

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid sedan to go on sale Friday, March 23

While mid-size sedans are losing the U.S. sales battle to crossover utility vehicles, they still sell hundreds of thousands of units each year.