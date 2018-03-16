Import tariffs on aluminum may not have an immediate affect on car prices in U.S.

Factory worker assembles a Jeep in Belvidere, Illinois
Internet Brands Internet Brands 3rd Party
March 16, 2018

Aluminum suppliers to carmakers are revving up their investments to push out as much metal as possible while the White House decides whether or not to grant permanent tariff exemption status to Canada, but those import taxes may not necessarily translate to higher new car prices in the short term.

President Donald Trump last week imposed penalties of 10 percent on imported aluminum and 25 percent on imported steel, but not for Canada.

MORE: If Trump axes NAFTA, new car prices could go up

North America’s automotive supply chain relies heavily on raw aluminum from Canadian smelters, reports Automotive News. Because of its advantageous hydropower plants, Canada is a major aluminum producer.

Matt Meenan, senior director of public affairs at the Aluminum Association, said aluminum from Canada is needed because U.S. smelters can't expand fast enough.

"Smelters are hugely expensive, and it takes a long time to build them," Meenan said. "Even if we have all of our U.S. capacity running, it wouldn't be nearly enough to supply demand.”

The Aluminum Association reported that only five aluminum smelters currently operate in the U.S., well down from 18 In 2007.

On the day that Trump announced the Tariffs, the largest U.S. producer of raw aluminum, Century Aluminum, announced a plan to spend $100 million to restart production in Hawesville, Kentucky. The company also has facilities in Mount Holly, South Carolina and Robards, Kentucky,which account for the bulk of America’s smelter capacity.

Other North American companies like Novelis have later indicated that they will invest as much as $400 million to expand plants.

Trump made clear that the effect of the tariffs on vehicle production prices would be contingent on how the U.S. renegotiates NAFTA with Canada and Mexico.

-- by Ruben Porras

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Kia Sorento first drive: a subtly better crossover 2019 Kia Sorento first drive: a subtly better crossover
2019 Ram 1500 first drive: the luxury car of pickup trucks 2019 Ram 1500 first drive: the luxury car of pickup trucks
2019 Jaguar I-Pace revealed: Brits put Tesla on alert 2019 Jaguar I-Pace revealed: Brits put Tesla on alert
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 unveiled: carbon copy truck no longer 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 unveiled: carbon copy truck no longer
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 