Updated 2019 Kia Sorento priced from $26,980

The 2019 Kia Sorento has a new price to go with its updated looks: $26,980, the automaker said Thursday.

With its standard three-row seating, the 2019 Sorento is one of the least-expensive seven-passenger vehicles on the market. Rivals like the Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot cost upward of $32,000 to start.

MORE: Read our 2019 Kia Sorento review

The 2019 Sorento's base price represents a modest $90 hike from the entry-level 2018 Sorento L with its new 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment and including a mandatory $990 destination charge. For an extra $1,500, the Sorento LX adds blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alert, and satellite radio. Another $1,800 nets buyers all-wheel drive on the Sorento LX; the base Sorento L is front-wheel drive-only.

A V-6 engine is optional on the LX. At $3,800, it's hardly inexpensive, but the 3.3-liter engine brings with it a power-adjustable passenger seat and automatic climate control in addition to a new 8-speed automatic transmission and an extra 105 horsepower.

The Sorento EX runs $36,580 and comes standard with collision-avoidance safety tech like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, plus leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power tailgate.

Two range-topping models, the Sorento SX and SXL, add special steering and suspension tuning plus a raft of luxury features. All in, a Sorento SXL with all-wheel drive runs a not insubstantial $47,480.