Sunbelt ready: BMW adds two-wheel-drive X2, X3 crossover SUVs

2018 BMW X2, BMW Test Fest, February 2018
March 16, 2018

The BMW X2 and X3 are now up to $2,000 less expensive, if buyers are willing to forgo all-wheel drive for new two-wheel-drive versions of the automaker's crossover SUVs.

The crossovers will now start under $38,000 for the less snow-friendly 2018 X2 sDrive and $42,000 for the 2019 X3 sDrive. For the X2, that means front-wheel drive, while the larger X3 rides on a different, rear-wheel-drive platform.

MORE: Read our review of the all-new 2018 BMW X2

Those price cuts keep the X3 competitive with most of its rivals that offer two-wheel-drive versions. For instance, the X3 sDrive will start at $1,650 than the similarly equipped Audi Q5. The X2 sDrive will start at $2,000 less than it did when it was introduced.

Notably, the two crossovers are equipped identically to their all-wheel-drive siblings, albeit with sDrive rather than xDrive nomenclature. The X2 sDrive28i will feature a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine rated at 228 horsepower with 258 lb-ft of torque paired to an 8-speed transmission. The X3 sDrive30i uses a more powerful version of the 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 248 hp.

CarsDirect reports that the X2 will arrive soon as a 2018, while the X3 will follow as a 2019 model this summer. Dealerships are taking orders for both vehicles now.

-- by Ruben Porras

