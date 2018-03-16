2019 Ram 1500 driven, Ford Bronco teased, Ford goes all-in on hybrids: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Ram 1500 first drive: the luxury car of pickup trucks

The 2019 Ram 1500 has fully adapted to the way most drivers use their trucks: livability trumps utility.

Ford Co-Pilot360 safety systems are coming, ready to take on Honda and Toyota

Ford announced a raft of standard safety systems for its cars, crossover SUVs, and trucks at a press conference Thursday, and became the latest automaker to make automatic emergency braking and other safety systems standard on many of its vehicles.

Ford Mustang, F-150, Escape, Explorer will go hybrid; company plans 6 new battery-electric vehicles by 2022

Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] will invest–and gamble–heavily on electrified vehicles in the next two years as it introduces new hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of its most popular vehicles, including the F-150 pickup, the Mustang sports car, and the Escape and Explorer crossover SUVs.

Look out, Jeep: new Ford Bronco teased alongside smaller off-road SUV

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] revealed it is betting big on SUVs in the future Thursday, and two of those SUVs will be of the off-road variety. We've known about the reborn Bronco, but Ford is also promising a smaller, unnamed off-roader that we hadn't heard about until now.

700-plus-horsepower 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 teased

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] held a press conference to discuss its electrified future today, and during the show the company dropped some news that will prove electric for fans of performance cars. Ford teased the most powerful street legal production model to ever come from the Blue Oval, the next-generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

Mercedes-AMG Project One looks insane on the road

Forget all the naysayers, Mercedes-AMG's Project One hypercar looks out of this world when you see it rolling down the road, as this video posted to YouTube confirms.

Ford to electrify most SUVs, promises to pass Toyota in hybrids

Ford hasn’t given up on hybrids and electric cars, despite letting its existing models languish since 2013.

Tesla employees say Model 3 parts need substantial rework after production

Electric-car maker Tesla is known for troubled launches, at least for the four products it's offered since the first Roadster in 2008.

Cutting carbon, meeting real-life emission tests, new electric cars to hurt profits, VW says

Well, that's awkward.

At its annual media briefing on Wednesday, Volkswagen Group executives said the costs of meeting new emission tests in the EU, lowering carbon emissions globally, and launching multiple new electric models would eat into the company's profits.