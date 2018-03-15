Ford Co-Pilot360 safety systems are coming, ready to take on Honda and Toyota

Ford announced a raft of standard safety systems for its cars, crossover SUVs, and trucks at a press conference Thursday, and became the latest automaker to make automatic emergency braking and other safety systems standard on many of its vehicles.

Beginning this fall with the 2019 Ford Edge and Edge ST, the so-called "Ford Co-Pilot360" package on Ford vehicles will include forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and automatic high beams. A rearview camera is included in Co-Pilot360, but is included in all Ford models this year ahead of a federal mandate. Ford said that more than 90 percent of the vehicles it sells by 2020 will be equipped with Co-Pilot360.

Ford said the active safety features will be included on F-150 pickup trucks, although they stopped short of promising the entire package for heavy-duty and commercial vehicles. By 2020, Ford said that its commercial vehicles such as E-Series, F-650, and F-750 will include automatic emergency braking, but not the entire suite.

Several current Ford vehicles offer some, or all, of the Co-Pilot360 systems such as the F-150 and Fusion, but none are standard across the model lineup. The IIHS rated the optional automatic emergency braking system on the F-150 and Fusion as "Superior" and noted that it avoided a crash at speeds up to 25 mph.

Next year, Ford said it would introduce a reverse emergency braking system to avoid rear crashes on some of its models.

Ford's move follows other automakers such as Honda and Toyota to include the lifesaving and safety technology ahead of a 2022 agreement by most automakers to include automatic emergency braking on most new cars.

Honda's "HondaSensing" system included on many of its newer cars is equipped many of the same features announced by Ford's Co-Pilot360, and Toyota's "TSS-P" system largely follows both. Ford and Toyota's systems don't currently include adaptive cruise control, Honda's system does.