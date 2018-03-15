V2I update, 2019 Kia K900 teased, California emissions: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Traffic lights in Washington, D.C., can now talk to cars

Washington, D.C., is the latest city to link its traffic system to cars equipped with vehicle-to-infrastructure, or V2I, communication, Audi said today.

1.3M Ford Fusion, Lincoln MKZ sedans recalled for loose steering wheel

Ford Motor Company said Wednesday that it will recall more than 1.3 million mid-size sedans–certain years of the Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ four-doors–over concerns that their steering wheels may come loose.

Highly acclaimed 2018 Honda Accord sees demand soften in favor of crossover SUVs

The 2018 Honda Accord sedan has been hailed by critics as handsome, athletic and with charisma to spare, but shoppers are walking right by it in favor of crossovers and SUVs. Dealers’ efforts to move the Accord have floundered, leaving a hefty inventory taking up space.

Teaser for 2019 Kia K900

Kia teases interior of 2019 K900 flagship sedan

Kia on Thursday provided the first glimpse at the interior of its redesigned K900 flagship sedan, which is due on sale later this year as a 2019 model.

Audi Sport to launch e-tron GT electric super sedan

Audi has confirmed plans for an electric super sedan to be called the e-tron Gran Turismo, or e-tron GT for short.

Goodyear Oxygene concept tire cleans the air as it rolls

The concept of tires hasn't changed radically for decades: they're round, they roll, they hold up your car. Companies have managed to manufacture better quality compounds and produce tires that grip, stop, and handle superbly, but Goodyear has a totally different idea for the future of the tire. It's a tire that cleans the air as it goes and embraces self-sufficiency: the Oxygene concept tire.

Smog over Los Angeles

Pruitt won't let California set emission standards; EPA not looking at post-2025 rules

Now, it's war, in the words of California's lead emission regulator.

Why the future of electric cars depends on China's war on pollution

Roughly half of everyone alive in the U.S. today has never experienced really bad smog.

Will 2021 Ford Escape bring back hybrid model (or plug-in hybrid)?

Tomorrow, Ford is hosting journalists at an unusual event called "Ford Uncovered," at which it may discuss some of its future products for 2020 and beyond.