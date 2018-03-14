1.3M Ford Fusion, Lincoln MKZ sedans recalled for loose steering wheel

Ford Motor Company said Wednesday that it will recall more than 1.3 million mid-size sedans–certain years of the Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ four-doors–over concerns that their steering wheels may come loose.

A faulty bolt that holds the wheel to the steering column is to blame. Ford says it has received reports of two accidents including one injury because of the faulty bolts. To repair the faulty vehicles, Ford dealers have been instructed to install a longer lock nut with what the automaker says is "more robust thread engagement" in place of the faulty bolt.

Models covered in the recall include the 2014-2018 Ford Fusion and the 2014-2018 Lincoln MKZ. The affected vehicles were built in Ford's Flat Rock, Michigan, and Hermosillo, Mexico, assembly plants between July of 2013 and March of 2018.

Owners of vehicles covered in the recall will receive notices in the mail. The notice will direct them to contact a dealer for a free service that will replace the faulty bolts.

Of the affected Fusions and MKZs, just over 1.3 million were sold in the U.S., with about 62,000 in Canada and 14,000 in Mexico covered under the same recall.

Ford Focus, Fusion manual transmission recall

Separately, Ford said Wednesday that it will also recall and repair about 6,000 2013-2016 Focus and Fusion cars with manual transmissions. Ford will perform software updates and will inspect clutches over concerns of premature wear that could cause a fire.

Ford said in a press release that "repeated cyclic heating and cooling events may cause cracks around the outer edge of the pressure plate" in the clutch assembly on 2013-2016 Ford Focus compact cars with a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder engine and 2013-2015 Ford Fusion mid-size sedans with a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine. A crack in the clutch pressure plate could cause flammable transmission fluid to leak, but Ford says it isn't aware of any fires or injuries stemming from the issue.