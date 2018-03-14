Crossover SUVs take over, 2019 Subaru Forester, Cars polluting less: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Highly acclaimed 2018 Honda Accord sees demand soften in favor of crossover SUVs

The 2018 Honda Accord sedan has been hailed by critics as handsome, athletic and with charisma to spare, but shoppers are walking right by it in favor of crossovers and SUVs. Dealers’ efforts to move the Accord have floundered, leaving a hefty inventory taking up space.

2019 Volvo XC40 rated at 26 mpg, tops among pint-size luxury crossover SUVs

The 2019 Volvo XC40 is the most fuel-efficient subcompact luxury crossover SUV. It's also among the most powerful and the only one with an orange carpet option (that matters to buyers, right?).

FCA ups destination charge on Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram new cars

It will cost consumers $250 more to buy some FCA cars, trucks, and SUVs, even if the advertised price looks the same. The Italian-American automaker discretely raised its mandatory destination charges across all its brands.

Teaser for 2019 Subaru Forester debuting at 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2019 Subaru Forester teased ahead of 2018 New York auto show

A teaser shot for Subaru’s all-new, fifth-generation Forester has been released ahead of the vehicle's debut at this month's 2018 New York International Auto Show.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots and video

Land Rover’s striking Range Rover Velar is just hitting showrooms but a more potent version is already out testing.

A Range Rover Sport SVR obliterated a record set by a Ferrari

In 2016, a Ferrari 458 Italia driven by Fabio Barone ripped through the tight, twisting ribbon of asphalt known as Tianmen Road.

Smog over Los Angeles, courtesy Flickr user steven-buss Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Cars now clean enough that household products rival them for air pollution

The first major emission controls on motor vehicles were introduced in 1975 with the advent of the catalytic converter.

VW Group has nailed down $25 billion of batteries for electric cars, it said today

For a company that has only two battery-electric models in production, both several years old, VW Group spends a great deal of time talking about electric cars.

UPS says 50 Workhorse plug-in hybrid trucks cost no more than regular delivery vans

For almost a decade, commercial-fleet managers have acknowledged that electric truck are much cheaper to run per mile than the diesel equivalents they now use.