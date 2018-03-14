Highly acclaimed 2018 Honda Accord sees demand soften in favor of crossover SUVs

The 2018 Honda Accord sedan has been hailed by critics as handsome, athletic and with charisma to spare, but shoppers are walking right by it in favor of crossovers and SUVs. Dealers’ efforts to move the Accord have floundered, leaving a hefty inventory taking up space.

As Automotive News reports, some dealers “have resorted to turning down shipments” and blaming Honda’s reluctance to offer lease deals. On top of that, a price bump for 2018 sees returning customers saddled with a higher monthly payment. Understandably, Honda is reluctant to offer rebates as well, especially for a brand new car receiving high praise, and has historically prided itself on prioritizing retail rather than fleet sales.

In auto industry-speak, the Accord is facing a 104-day supply. That means that, theoretically, if Honda was to simply cease production, it would take 104 days for showroom inventories to be depleted. A comfortable supply for an automaker is about three-quarters of that, while a vehicle is considered "in demand" if there's about 30 days' supply. As recently as last August Honda’s Accord supply stood at an enviable 65 days

The Accord has won the acclaim of the media, winning the 2018 North American Car of the Year. We even named it our Best Car to Buy for 2018. The problem is something we addressed in the first line of our review: “If the 2018 Honda Accord is the sedan's last hurrah as the industry flocks toward crossovers, it's a phenomenal parting shot.”