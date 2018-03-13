Buick dropping its own name, 2018 Audi SQ5, VW TDIs await their fate: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Buick to drop its own name from future cars

Beginning next year, Buick won't put its signature on its cars. Instead, the only identifying mark to notify onlookers that they are behind a Buick will be the red, silver and blue “trishield” emblem. The only words to appear on the rear will be the model name, like Regal or Enclave.

With hybrid cars, automakers look to blend their pitches (and prices) to sell more

Robert O’Hair and his wife Darnelle had a few must-have features on their new-car shopping list.

2019 Volvo XC40 rated at 26 mpg, tops among pint-size luxury crossover SUVs

The 2019 Volvo XC40 is the most fuel-efficient subcompact crossover SUV. It's also among the most powerful and the only one with an orange carpet option.

2018 Audi SQ5

5 things you need to know about the 2018 Audi SQ5

Crossover SUVs provide practicality for daily adventures, but sometimes a touch of performance is desired. That’s where the 2018 Audi SQ5 comes in.

Jaguar Land Rover SVO ready to tackle EV tuning

The electrified car tuning frontier is just now opening, and Jaguar Land Rover Specialty Vehicle Operations (SVO) is more than eager to take an early first step.

Ferrari could start building more 250 GTOs

The 250 GTO is the Ferrari of Ferraris.

Volkswagen turbodiesels await their fate near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Colorado Springs

In pictures: Volkswagen TDI diesels await their fate in Pike's Peak shadow

It might be the world’s largest single-company junkyard and pick-a-part business, if not for the prominent "No Trespassing" and "Drone-Free Zone" signs.

Underestimating electric cars was a mistake (in China), says FCA's Marchionne

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has large challenges, even nine years after it was formed when the Italian company Fiat took over the bankrupt U.S. maker Chrysler.

UPS says 50 Workhorse plug-in hybrid trucks cost no more than regular delivery vans

For almost a decade, commercial-fleet managers have acknowledged that electric truck are much cheaper to run per mile than the diesel equivalents they now use.