2019 Volvo XC40 rated at 26 mpg, tops among pint-size luxury crossover SUVs

The 2019 Volvo XC40 is the most fuel-efficient subcompact luxury crossover SUV. It's also among the most powerful and the only one with an orange carpet option (that matters to buyers, right?).

In our eyes, that's a win-win-win.

MORE: Read our 2018 Volvo XC40 first drive

According to the EPA, the 2019 XC40 with all-wheel drive will be rated at 23 mpg city, 31 highway, 26 combined. The 2019 XC40 goes on sale later this month in T5 guise, Volvo-speak for a 248-horsepower turbocharged inline-4. Shoppers less interested in a commitment can also subscribe to the XC40.

With the T5 engine under its hood, the XC40 is available exclusively with all-wheel drive. A less powerful XC40 T4 with front-wheel drive will hit the market later in the 2019 model year, but Volvo hasn't specified an on-sale date and the EPA hasn't released its fuel economy ratings.

2019 Volvo XC40 First Drive Enlarge Photo 2019 Volvo XC40 First Drive Enlarge Photo 2019 Volvo XC40 Enlarge Photo

The XC40 compares favorably to the all-wheel-drive versions of its chief rivals, the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3. The 2018 versions of those two crossovers—2019 models haven't been announced—are rated at 25 mpg and 23 mpg combined, respectively. Like its German competitors, the XC40 is designed to run on premium unleaded gasoline rather than less-costly regular unleaded. The X1's turbo-4 is rated at 228 hp, while the Q3 comes in with just 200 hp.

And let's not forget about the Lava Orange carpet option on the XC40's range-topping Momentum trim level. Reason enough right there.