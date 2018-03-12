2019 Kia Sorento driven, 2019 BMW M5 video review, Electric grid update: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Kia Sorento first drive: a subtly better crossover

The 2019 Kia Sorento is not a German crossover SUV. It’s far from Teutonic.

FCA ups destination charge on Alfa Romeo, Chrysler Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram new cars

It will cost consumers $250 more to buy some FCA cars, trucks, and SUVs, even if the advertised price looks the same. The Italian-American automaker discretely raised its mandatory destination charges across all its brands.

VW Beetle set for extermination

After a long and storied history dating back eight decades, VW says it will finally squash its iconic Beetle.

2018 BMW M5 video road (and track) test

Feel. It's what makes us fall in love. It's what drives our passions. And it's what made auto enthusiasts revere BMW's M cars for years.

Mercedes overtakes Toyota as most valuable car brand in influential study

Mercedes-Benz is now the most valuable automotive brand in the world. That's according to the latest study conducted by Brand Finance. The German automaker edged out Toyota and bested rival BMW for the top spot on this list.

2019 Hyundai Genesis G70 to offer manual transmission option

Genesis, Hyundai's standalone luxury brand, will offer a manual transmission on its upcoming 2019 G70 compact sport sedan, a representative for the automaker said Friday. The row-your-own option places the G70 in the segment that has become increasingly devoid of three-pedal options.

Electric-car wells-to-wheels emission equivalencies in MPG, Mar 2018 [Union of Concerned Scientists] Enlarge Photo

Electric cars got even cleaner in a year, new grid data shows

More good news about electric cars in the U.S.: the emissions associated with the electricity used to charge them have fallen.

More ways to get $10K off BMW i3 electric car: new utilities add discount

How badly do you want to buy a BMW i3 electric car?

Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for March 2018

Not a lot has changed since last month: Buyers continue to move from passenger sedans to crossovers and trucks, and gasoline remains relatively cheap.