FCA ups destination charge on Alfa Romeo, Chrysler Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram new cars

It will cost consumers $250 more to buy some FCA cars, trucks, and SUVs, even if the advertised price looks the same. The Italian-American automaker discretely raised its mandatory destination charges across all its brands.

The destination charge is a number not normally included in a vehicle's advertised price, but rather tacked onto the federally mandated window sticker affixed to every new car. It represents essentially the shipping cost to get the car from the factory to the dealership and into the consumer's hands.

For most automakers, that price hovers just below the $1,000 mark, but CarsDirect found that FCA quietly raised that figure by 25 percent on most of its models, a $250 increase. They’ve crunched the numbers and discovered that destination charges affect all brands.

For the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Fiat 500X, destination charges have been been bumped from $995 to $1,245, while those for the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Challenger have gone up from $1,095 to $1,345. The Jeep Renegade goes from $1,195 to $1,445, and the Ram 1500 sees a jump from $1,395 to $1,645.

The increase at the same time as a $500 line-wide price bump for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

For comparison, a Lexus LS costs only $995 to ship all the way from Japan, as does a Mercedes-Benz G-Class from Germany. For cars built in the U.S., a Ford Explorer tacks on $945 and a Toyota Camry $895.