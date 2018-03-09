2018 Jeep Wrangler gets more expensive, Hyundai crossover spied, Mercedes goes electric: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Jeep Wrangler price climbs by $750

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler just got more expensive and there's not much you can do about it.

VW CEO sees a diesel "renaissance"

Despite single-handedly turning much of the world against diesel engines with an emissions cheating scandal that was revealed in 2015, Volkswagen is doubling down on them.

2018 Infiniti QX80 Review

Refreshed but in need of a redesign, the 2018 Infiniti QX80 lumbers into the new model year with a more attractive face, a still-lovely interior, and a charming V-8 engine. But aging technology and an old-fashioned powertrain—and while we don't base our ratings on it, vastly newer and more advanced competitors—make it a difficult SUV to recommend.

2020 Hyundai full-size SUV spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2020 Hyundai full-size SUV spy shots

Hyundai is about to give large SUVs another go and we've got our first spy shots of a prototype for the Korean automaker's latest attempt.

Volkswagen will kill the Beetle, squashes plans for a successor

When the current-generation Volkswagen Beetle runs out its current lifecycle, it will be the end of the road for the nameplate. The German automaker confirmed plans for a next-generation Beetle are off the table and the car will exit production, according to an Autocar report published this Tuesday.

2019 Volvo S60 leaked

A photo of the redesigned Volvo S60 has made its way onto the Internet just as the Swedish automaker begins to tease its new sedan.

Mercedes-Benz EQA concept, 2017 Frankfurt auto show Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Mercedes-Benz takes the electric car plunge, but diesel is here to stay

Daimler AG executives said Tuesday that diesel power for Mercedes cars is here to stay, even as electric cars and electrified mobility spreads throughout its passenger and commercial vehicles, and even its global partnerships.

2019 Toyota Corolla Hybrid hatchback debuts in Geneva for Europe

Remember hatchbacks? Actually, come to think of it ... remember passenger cars?

2018 BMW i3s first drive review: sportier and nearly as efficient

BMW's Test Fest in Palm Springs, California, at The Thermal Club attracts a broad range of cars. The star of the show is the 600-horsepower 2018 BMW M5. But before I can test that wild sport sedan on the track, I’ll do my best to balance my carbon footprint in the new 2018 BMW i3s.