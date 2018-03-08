2018 Jeep Wrangler price climbs by $750

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler just got more expensive and there's not much you can do about it.

CarsDirect reported Thursday that 2018 Wrangler JL off-roaders shipping from the automaker's Toledo, Ohio, assembly plant now cost $750 more than they did just a few weeks ago. That brings the entry price to Jeep's redesigned four-wheeler to $28,940. Notably, Jeep sells two vehicles as the 2018 Wrangler—a carry-over design badged Wrangler JK that's now out of production and a redesigned model known to enthusiasts as the Wrangler JL. The price hike applies only to the new model, the Wrangler JL.

Technically, the price hike comes in two forms: a $500 increase in base prices across the board for every trim level from Sport to Rubicon to Sahara, and a $250 increase in the mandatory destination charge. Now, the destination charge—which covers delivery of the vehicle to a Jeep dealer—is a massive $1,445.

As CarsDirect points out, a Wrangler Sport two-door optioned up with an automatic transmission and air conditioning is now a hefty $32,235. Go for the long-wheelbase Wrangler Unlimited Sport S and add popular options like a hardtop, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, heated seats, and an automatic transmission and you'll see a sticker price of over $40,000.

The price hike takes only some of the luster off of Jeep's strong year so far. Last month, the division sold more than 70,000 new SUVs, making it Jeep's strongest February ever.