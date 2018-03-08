Hyundai crossover recall, 2019 Bentley Bentayga V-8 driven, 2018 BMW i3s driven: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, Santa Fe Sport crossovers recalled over steering wheels that may detatch

Hyundai is recalling nearly 44,000 2018 Santa Fe and 2018 Santa Fe Sport crossovers sold in the US and approximately 8,500 of the vehicles sold in Canada over a defect that could cause the steering wheel to detach from the steering column and increase the possibility of an accident.

2019 Ram 1500 truck will cost $33,340 to start, around $60K fully equipped

Most configurations of the 2019 Ram 1500 will cost a few hundred dollars more than the outgoing truck when it goes on sale later this month, the truckmaker announced Tuesday. But most trucks may end up costing less.

VW CEO sees a diesel "renaissance"

Despite single handedly turning much of the world against diesel engines with an emissions cheating scandal that was revealed in 2015, Volkswagen is doubling down on them.

2019 Bentley Bentayga V8 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2019 Bentley Bentayga V-8 first drive review: eight is enough

Burnt coffee, unlined trousers, post-Achtung Baby U2. Life is rife with mild disappointments.

2019 Volvo V60 first look: Volvo hitches its wagon to its own rising star

Volvo's history is closely linked with wagons that could withstand severe punishment. Now, its future is linked with small-displacement powertrains and selling cars like Netflix.

David Brown Auto reveals 601-horsepower Speedback Silverstone Edition

Nascent coachbuilder David Brown Automotive burst onto the scene in 2014 with the deliciously retro Speedback GT. The car featured a body inspired by the lines of the Aston Martin DB5 but rode on the much more modern bones of a Jaguar XK.

2018 BMW i3s Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



2018 BMW i3s first drive review: sportier and nearly as efficient

BMW's Test Fest in Palm Springs, California, at The Thermal Club attracts a broad range of cars. The star of the show is the 600-horsepower 2018 BMW M5. But before I can test that wild sport sedan on the track, I’ll do my best to balance my carbon footprint in the new 2018 BMW i3s.

If you own an electric car, what's your at-home charging from? Twitter poll results

Over the years, we've noted the paucity of solid data on the intersection of home solar energy and driving plug-in electric cars.

Chevy Bolt EV production to grow, GM to work for single set of fuel-economy rules: CEO Barra

General Motors CEO Mary Barra told energy conference attendees in Houston on Wednesday the automaker would increase production of its newest electric vehicle, push for a single fuel-economy standard nationwide, and support expanding tax credits for electrified vehicles.