2019 Ram 1500 priced, 2019 Toyota Supra, Diesel's future: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Ram 1500 truck will cost $33,340 to start, around $60K fully equipped

Most configurations of the 2019 Ram 1500 will cost a few hundred dollars more than the outgoing truck when it goes on sale later this month, the truckmaker announced Tuesday. But most trucks may end up costing less.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric car priced at Tesla-rivaling $70,495

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicle will undercut the Tesla Model X when it goes on sale later this year with a starting price of $70,495. That price tag includes a mandatory $995 destination charge.

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, Santa Fe Sport crossovers recalled over steering wheels that may detatch

Hyundai is recalling nearly 44,000 2018 Santa Fe and 2018 Santa Fe Sport crossovers sold in the US and approximately 8,500 of the vehicles sold in Canada over a defect that could cause the steering wheel to detach from the steering column and increase the possibility of an accident.

Toyota GR Supra Racing concept Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2019 Supra: Toyota promises low-slung fun, life lessons learned

The next Toyota Supra will revive its signature inline-6 engine because the car’s fans demand it.

Ferrari 488 Pista revealed, packs same power as McLaren 720S

Ferrari's hardcore version of the 488 GTB was revealed last month as the new 488 Pista. The car made its debut on Tuesday at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, where Ferrari dropped a few new details.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe ready to challenge the Porsche Panamera

Mercedes-AMG revealed its standalone sedan on Tuesday at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, ahead of the vehicle's sales launch late this summer.

Volkswagen TDI diesel vehicles owned by Phil Grate and family, Seattle, Washington Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Mixed messages on future of diesel at Geneva auto show

You can smell the diesel exhaust in any city in Europe, sometimes even before you hear the clatter from under the hood of every other passing vehicle.

Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, Feb 2018: turning over new Leafs

Cumulative Canadian plug-in electric vehicle sales surpassed 50,000 units in February, aided by the second-generation 2018 Nissan Leaf, which sold 179 units in its “rookie” month.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover priced from $70,495 in U.S.

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, the brand's first-ever production electric car, made its debut last Thursday before the Geneva auto show.