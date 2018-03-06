2019 Ram 1500 truck will cost $33,340 to start, around $60K fully equipped

Most configurations of the 2019 Ram 1500 will cost a few hundred dollars more than the outgoing truck when it goes on sale later this month, the truckmaker announced Tuesday. But most trucks may end up costing less.

Confused? So were we.

The small price hike is for some configurations of the truck including the base Tradesman, Longhorn, and top-trim Limited versions. Some trim levels, such as Bighorn and Rebel, have slashed their prices over last year.

DON'T MISS: 5 things to know about the 2019 Ram 1500

The base 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab 4x2 will cost $33,340, including $1,645 for mandatory destination fees, which is $800 more than a similarly equipped 2018 Quad Cab model. Base versions will be equipped with a 3.6-liter V-6, an 8-speed automatic, 18-inch steel wheels, vinyl seats, and a handshake. (Destination charges were raised by $250 for 2019.)

A top-of-the-line 2019 Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4x4 will start at $59,035, before additional options, and feature Ram's 12-inch touchscreen for infotainment, a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8, power-adjustable heated and cooled leather seats, wood dash, and another handshake. The 2018 Ram 1500 Limited cost $595 less.

Some popular trim levels, such as Rebel and Bighorn, get price cuts for 2019. The 2019 Ram Rebel Crew Cab 4x2 will cost $45,640, including destination, which is $1,300 less than the outgoing model. Bighorns shave roughly $2,000 from their 2018 prices, depending on box and powertrain configuration.

MUST READ: 2019 Ram 1500 first look: big rig turns the page

Stepping up to a V-8 from a V-6 in 2019 will cost $1,195 for 2019 trucks, down from $1,950 for 2018 models. Opting for Ram's mild-hybrid powertrain in V-8 versions will add $800; all trucks equipped with a V-6 get the 48-volt system. Trucks equipped with the mild-hybrid system will go on sale later this year.

Adding four-wheel drive requires $3,500 extra; adding more leg room by opting for Crew Cab versions from Quad Cab tacks on $2,700 or $2,800, depending on trim levels.

Ram has announced that it will sell previous-generation Ram 1500s alongside new Ram 1500s, but didn't specify how much those fleet-focused trucks will cost.