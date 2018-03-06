2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric car priced at Tesla-rivaling $70,495

2019 Jaguar I-Pace
Andrew Ganz
March 6, 2018

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicle will undercut the Tesla Model X when it goes on sale later this year with a starting price of $70,495. That price tag includes a mandatory $995 destination charge.

By comparison, the Tesla Model X is priced closer to $80,000, although it's larger than the I-Pace and has an available third row of seats. Direct comparisons for the I-Pace are hard to make since its length is on par with the Tesla Model 3 sedan, but its crossover body provides a higher seating position and interior room more comparable to the Model X.

MORE: Jaguar I-Pace puts Tesla on alert

For many I-Pace buyers, the price can be reduced by federal and state incentives for electric cars. The 2019 I-Pace will qualify for a $7,500 federal income-tax credit and state rebates as high as $5,000.

Unlike Tesla, the I-Pace will launch with just one battery configuration—a 90-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that supplies power to a pair of electric motors. The I-Pace is rated at a 240-mile range when fully charged, Jaguar says. The Model X offers a 75-kwh battery with 237 miles of range or a 100-kwh battery with up to 295 miles of range.

A Level 2 charger that supports the 240V outlets used by electric clothes driers is standard on the I-Pace. Jaguar dealers will work with certified independent electricians to install branded chargers in I-Pace buyers' homes.

Ordering books for the I-Pace opened March 1 and the first deliveries are expected during the second half of 2018.

2018
2018
2018
The Car Connection

