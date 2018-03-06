2019 Lexus UX, Toyota Supra returns, Aston Martin Lagonda: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Lexus UX Preview

The 2019 Lexus UX is the automaker's first foray into subcompact luxury crossover SUVs and it's surprisingly tardy. Rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz like the X1 and GLA have been around for years.

Automakers respond to Trump's proposed steel, aluminum import tariff increases

Last week, President Donald Trump announced a plan to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Some car companies that assemble vehicles in the U.S. have responded negatively to the proposal—which sent automaker stocks tumbling on its own.

Toyota to streamline its self-driving car development

Toyota said last week that it will invest billions into creating a new, wholly-owned company devoted exclusively to researching and developing self-driving cars

Toyota GR Supra Racing concept Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



New Toyota Supra previewed by race car concept in Geneva

The long road to the reveal of a new Toyota Supra is almost over.

Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe revealed, priced from $295,000

Land Rover's Range Rover has received the coupe treatment. We're not talking about a coupe-like model here but a proper 2-door. It's a limited-edition SUV dubbed the Range Rover SV Coupe, and Land Rover is offering it at a starting price of $295,000. Just 999 are planned for worldwide sale.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Exclusive Editions up the opulence

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class already cuts it as pretty exclusive in our book, but the new S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet Exclusive Editions will up the nameplate's opulence.

Lagonda Vision concept Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Aston Martin Lagonda Vision Concept shows electric car future for luxury sedan

The storied British brand Lagonda has been owned for half a century by the tiny maker Aston Martin, best known globally for its connection to James Bond, Agent 007.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover priced from $70,495 in U.S.

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, the brand's first-ever production electric car, made its debut last Thursday before the Geneva auto show.

Which electric car is your favorite? Take our Twitter poll

This week's Geneva auto show has seen lots of news about new electric cars, but almost all of them come from luxury brands.