Import tax war, Mercedes-AMG C43, Jaguar vs. Tesla: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Trump hints that trade war with Europe could raise taxes on imported cars

As threats of a trade war between the U.S. and Europe escalate, President Donald Trump on Saturday said in a Tweet that his administration could increase taxes on cars imported from Europe to the U.S.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek vs. 2018 Jeep Renegade: Compare Cars

It’s apples and oranges at first glance with the 2018 Jeep Renegade and the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. These two compact crossovers share a rugged mission, but the Jeep Renegade’s boxy body contrasts with the tall wagon style of the Subaru Crosstrek. They’re two different takes on bite-size four-wheeling, and they’re both a fair amount of crossover for not too much cash.

Ford, Domino's to use self-driving cars to deliver pizzas in Miami

Ford is ready to pizza delivery drivers out of the picture in one of the most congested cities in the country: Miami.

2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Enlarge Photo

Refreshed 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan set for Geneva debut

You're in the market for a speedy sedan with luxury and attitude, but you don't want to sign up for a second mortgage. Look no further than Mercedes-AMG's C43, which is being refreshed for the 2019 model year alongside the rest of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class range.

Uber-rare Jaguar XJR-15 stops by Jay Leno's Garage

Jay Leno is a very lucky guy. Not only does he have one of the best car collections on the planet, it seems like every day someone is taking a rare machine to his famous garage for a personal inspection. The latest someone is a man by the name of Jasbir Dhillon, who recently visited with an uber-rare Jaguar XJR-15.

Is Mazda giving the 2019 MX-5 Miata more horsepower?

The Miata is a delightful machine that is the poster child of the slow-car-fast mindset. Every auto enthusiast loves it, but a fair contingent of the car's fans also agree that it wouldn't hurt to have a bit more horsepower. It appears that the Japanese automaker is listening because the 2019 MX-5 Miata may get a bit more juice under its hood.

Drag race between 2019 Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X 100D electric cars [video: Jaguar] Enlarge Photo

Jaguar I-Pace beats Tesla Model X in electric car drag-race video

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace SUV that debuted Thursday beat all the German luxury makes to the punch in launching a viable competitor to the looks and capabilities of electric cars offered by Tesla.

Toyota details next-generation hybrids, more efficient gasoline engines

Cars with plugs may be the cleaner and greener future, but at the moment, they make up only about 1 percent of global sales approaching 100 million vehicles a year.

Harley invests in Alta Motors, makes progress on electric motorcycle

Harley-Davidson said on Thursday that it had “made an equity investment in Alta Motors and that the two companies will collaborate on electric motorcycle technology and new product development.”