2019 GMC Sierra 1500, 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio driven: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Jaguar I-Pace revealed: Brits put Tesla on alert

Jaguar has emerged as the first major automaker to take on Tesla with a luxurious, dedicated electric car. The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace that debuted Thursday at the assembly plant in Graz, Austria, where it will be built will be capable of driving 240 miles on a charge and can sprint to 60 mph faster than many sports cars.

Ford, Domino's to use self-driving cars to deliver pizzas in Miami

Ford is ready to pizza delivery drivers out of the picture in one of the most congested cities in the country: Miami.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 unveiled: carbon copy truck no longer

A discussion of the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 that debuted Thursday in Detroit needs to start at the rear and make its way forward. The 2019 Sierra will be available with a tailgate that's as versatile as a standing desk and a bed made of carbon fiber, rather than steel. Those two innovations alone set the Sierra apart from its sibling, the recently unveiled 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, when it hits dealer lots later this year.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio First Drive

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio first drive review: ultimate performance, incomplete luxury

“Best RACE Experience With Shifter in Manual.”

What does GTS mean in Porsche speak?

Porsche affixes quite a few surnames to its sports cars, but it's easy to simply take them at face value. Every name has a story, and the simple "GTS" badge is no different.

Volvo gives glimpse at 2019 S60 sedan

Volvo has already presented its new V60 wagon so the debut of the car's S60 sedan counterpart can't be far. Like the V60, the S60 will arrive in showrooms later this year, as a 2019 model.

2018 Nissan Leaf with EVgo fast charger at NJ Turnpike Molly Pitcher travel plaza, Feb 2018

NHTSA finalizes quiet-car rule for hybrids, electrics, to take full effect in 2020

The idea of adding noise-makers to vehicles that are "too quiet" didn't exist until the first hybrid-electric cars hit the market in 2000.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover debuts in production trim; estimated 240-mile range

Total sales by Jaguar Land Rover are a fraction of those by its rivals Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

Plug-in electric car sales in Feb higher than Jan lows, still in winter doldrums (updated)

Sales of plug-in electric cars tend to be lower during the winter months, unlike the rest of the market, and February was little exception to that rule.