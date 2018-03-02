Ford, Domino's to use self-driving cars to deliver pizzas in Miami

Self-driving Ford Fusion Hybrid for Domino's pizza delivery
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
March 2, 2018

Ford is ready to pizza delivery drivers out of the picture in one of the most congested cities in the country: Miami.

The automaker said Monday that Miamians will eventually see self-driving Ford vehicles delivering Domino's Pizza while navigating their city's challenging streets with a human "safety" drive to serve as a backup.

The first self-driving Fords to hit Miami streets will be tasked with learning to adapt to the city's urban environment, with the goal of improving Ford’s wider autonomous fleet. A second fleet will make deliveries for Domino’s Pizza throughout the city, in part to test customer reaction. Ford also has a partnership with Postmates to deliver other goods to customers.

Ford’s early tests won’t include taking passengers, but it hopes to leverage its partnership with Lyft.

“We need to start getting used to seeing vehicles with no driver in them picking up passengers," said Miami mayor Carlos Gimenez. "That day is coming a lot sooner than people think.”

Ford base its fleets in an autonomous vehicle operations terminal in Miami. The self-driving cars will be washed at the depot, with extra attention paid to the sensors essential to their operation, and routine maintenance will be performed. The depot along with partnerships with local dealers will oversee the maintenance of the cars.

-- by Ruben Porras

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Jaguar I-Pace revealed: Brits put Tesla on alert 2019 Jaguar I-Pace revealed: Brits put Tesla on alert
2019 Audi A6: the digital luxury sedan 2019 Audi A6: the digital luxury sedan
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 unveiled: carbon copy truck no longer 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 unveiled: carbon copy truck no longer
2019 Volvo XC40 first drive: a subscription worth renewing 2019 Volvo XC40 first drive: a subscription worth renewing
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 