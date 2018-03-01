California's new rules turn self-driving cars into remotely operated, road-going drones

Uber launches self-driving pilot in San Francisco with Volvo Cars
Internet Brands Internet Brands 3rd Party
March 1, 2018

The nation's most populous state is taking drivers out of cars, but not out of the equation entirely. California regulators approved Monday rules that will remove the requirement for a human to be in the driver's seat for backup. Instead, companies like Google's Waymo self-driving cars division will have to be able to operate vehicles remotely.

Essentially, California has turned self-driving cars into drones like those the military uses. The new rules take effect April 2.

MORE: The different levels of self-driving cars, explained

“This is a major step forward for autonomous technology in California,” said Jean Shiomoto, director of the California Department of Motor Vehicles. “Safety is our top concern and we are ready to begin working with manufacturers that are prepared to test fully driverless vehicles in California.”

California's new rules differ from neighboring Arizona, which has stolen much of the spotlight when it comes to driverless cars. In suburban Phoenix, Waymo has been operating a fleet of self-driving autonomous ride-share vehicles that don't have human backup and recently received permission to test its driverless Chrysler minivans across Arizona. Unlike California, Arizona has not created regulations specifically targeting self-driving vehicles.

So far, California has granted 50 licenses to test self-driving cars, a figure expected to grow before remotely operated self-driving cars hit the road soon.

-- by Ruben Porras.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Volvo XC40 first drive: a subscription worth renewing 2019 Volvo XC40 first drive: a subscription worth renewing
5 things I learned from the 2018 Honda CR-V, America’s favorite crossover 5 things I learned from the 2018 Honda CR-V, America’s favorite crossover
2019 Audi A6: the digital luxury sedan 2019 Audi A6: the digital luxury sedan
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe emerges with dapper styling 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe emerges with dapper styling
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 