VW's Dieselgate lawsuit, BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe, Dyson electric cars: What’s New @ The Car Connection

VW settles Dieselgate lawsuit before trial

Volkswagen AG last week reached an agreement with more than 300 diesel car owners just days before what was expected to be a high-profile trial over the automaker's excessive diesel emissions.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek vs. 2018 Jeep Renegade: Compare Cars

It’s apples and oranges at first glance with the 2018 Jeep Renegade and the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. These two compact crossovers share a rugged mission, but the Jeep Renegade’s boxy body contrasts with the tall wagon style of the Subaru Crosstrek. They’re two different takes on bite-size four-wheeling, and they’re both a fair amount of crossover for not too much cash.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek vs. 2018 Jeep Compass: Compare Cars

Sometimes, the road less traveled requires getting a little dirty. Enter the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek and the 2018 Jeep Compass, two small crossovers that aim to deliver a lot in small packages.

We'll get our first look at BMW's 8-Series Gran Coupe in Geneva

BMW is already confirmed to be unveiling its new-generation 8-Series coupe at next week's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, and now we know the automaker will have an 8er-related surprise on display as well.

Fiat Abarth 124 GT debuts with carbon fiber roof

As Mazda has its hard-top roof available for the MX-5 Miata, so too shall the car's Italian cousin.

VW explains the steps to full automation in cars

Volkswagen will unveil a concept for a large, electric sedan with fully self-driving capability at next week's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. The concept doesn't preview a specific model currently in the pipeline, though elements from its design may influence a new Phaeton due around 2020.

Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car: what's inside the battery? Teardown video shows all

The battery packs of most modern electric cars are far different than those in your mobile phone or other portable devices.

Three Dyson electric cars on the drawing board: report

While Dyson may be best known worldwide for high-tech vacuum cleaners, the company has a strong affinity for what the British call "boffins," which roughly translates to "eccentric genius inventors."

Hyundai Kona Electric debuts before Geneva show; 292-mile range from top model

The lack of plug-in electric crossover utility vehicles with all-wheel drive is a growing and obvious gap in the market.