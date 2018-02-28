2019 Audi A6, 2019 Lexus UX, Hyundai Kona Electric: What’s New @ The Car Connection

NHTSA crashes 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, rates it five stars

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class holds up well in instrumented crash-testing, according to the federal government. The NHTSA said Tuesday that the 2018 GLC crossover rates five stars overall.

2019 Lexus UX crossover revealed: luxury on a small scale

Ahead of its unveiling at next week's Geneva auto show, Lexus on Tuesday took the wraps off its smallest crossover yet: the 2019 Lexus UX.

2019 Audi A6: the digital luxury sedan

The 2019 Audi A6 is evolutionary outside, majorly upgraded inside and under its hood. Tuesday, Audi took the wraps off of its all-new mid-size luxury sedan ahead of its formal debut at next week's Geneva auto show.

Leaked 2019 Audi A6 image Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2019 Audi A6 revealed: the key(less) to new luxury?

The new 2019 Audi A6 was mostly telegraphed.

Just kidding, Porsche isn't done with diesels yet

Maybe the executives at Porsche need to schedule a meeting so they can all get their stories straight. Recently, we reported that the German automaker was moving up its timetable to axe the diesel engine from its lineup. Their original plan seemed to have the oil burner powerplants running through the decade. Then came word that Porsche decided to remove diesels a bit early. Now, Porsche is saying that you'll still be able to purchase a diesel version of the next-generation Cayenne after all.

Hyundai Kona Electric revealed, promises 292 miles of range

Meet the new Kona Electric, a pint-sized electric crossover SUV from Hyundai that promises up to 292 miles of range on a single charge.

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Hyundai Kona Electric debuts before Geneva show; 292-mile range from top model

The lack of plug-in electric crossover utility vehicles with all-wheel drive is a growing and obvious gap in the market.

Is this the country's first Chevrolet Bolt EV police car? (updated with video)

Using electric cars as police vehicles has some distinct advantages.

How much does it matter that Trump officials deny climate science? Twitter poll results

It is now abundantly clear that the Trump administration in the U.S. is staffed with climate-science denialists and committed promoters for the greater extraction, sale, and combustion of fossil fuels.