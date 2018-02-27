2019 Volvo XC40 driven, Nissan Terra SUV, Living with the Nissan Leaf: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Volvo XC40 first drive: a subscription worth renewing

There was molten lava under my feet, and it was relaxing. Harmonious, even, as it thumped gently to the music.

Lexus drops hybrid prices across board

Lexus has sliced the price of entry for its luxury hybrids by as much as $4,800 for the 2018 model year, but we'll stop short of suggesting that the automaker is simply being generous.

2018 Subaru Outback vs. 2018 Subaru Crosstrek: Compare Cars

Don’t call them crossovers or SUVs. And don’t call them wagons. The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek and 2018 Subaru Outback are a unique, often-imitated breed, and they’re worth cross-shopping within the same showroom.

Nissan Terra body-on-frame SUV officially revealed for China could preview new Xterra

Nissan has revealed the Terra, its new body-on-frame SUV for China and other Asian markets. Just don't call it an Xterra.

The Buick Y-Job was the first concept car and Jay Leno takes it for a drive

When the Buick Y-Job was conceived by design legend Harley Earl in1938, its purpose wasn't to go into production but rather to highlight items and features that would be seen on future General Motors vehicles. Today, we'd call it a concept car, but 80 years ago it was the first of its kind.

Porsche buyers can now take delivery, hit the track at LA Experience Center

Porsche buyers can now take delivery of their new vehicles in California, and get some track instruction while they're at it. The program is held at the new Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles, and it mirrors programs offered at Porsche's North American headquarters in Atlanta, as well as those in England, France, and Germany.

If you own an electric car, what's your at-home charging source? Take our Twitter poll

Drivers who buy an electric car that plugs into the power grid to recharge the battery often start to consider the source of their energy.

Fiat Chrysler to end diesel engines in cars by 2022 (but not trucks): report

Fiat Chrysler will abandon the use of diesel engines in all its passenger vehicles by 2022, according to a report Sunday.

2018 Nissan Leaf electric car: four-day winter road-trip review

The first generation of mass-priced electric cars with ranges of 60 to 90 miles simply didn't have enough range to be used outside predictable daily commute duties and local errands around town.