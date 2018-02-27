Lexus drops hybrid prices across board

Lexus has sliced the price of entry for its luxury hybrids by as much as $4,800 for the 2018 model year, but we'll stop short of suggesting that the automaker is simply being generous.

Speaking with Automotive News, Lexus general manager Jeff Bracken said it has everything to do with federal fuel economy standards.

“By pricing our hybrids much, much closer to the gas models...” Bracken told the trade journal, “that will allow us to increase our hybrid mix and allow us to move closer and comply with CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) regulations."

In a bid to boost sales, what Lexus did is lop off some formerly standard equipment that made hybrid versions of its sedans and hybrids premium-priced over their gas-only counterparts. That's a boon for consumers. The price cuts weren't universal, but they effectively make some of Lexus' most popular crossovers and sedans much more affordable.

The Lexus NX 300h now costs $950 more than the NX 300.

The Lexus RX 400h now costs $1,025 more than the RX 350.

The Lexus ES 300h now costs $2,870 more than the ES 350.

In 2017, the NX 300h was $3,035 more than the NX 300, while the RX 400h was a hefty $5,820 more than last year's model.