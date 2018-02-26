2019 Buick Envision, Geely buys into Daimler, Lexus lowers hybrid prices: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Buick Envision Preview

The 2019 Buick Envision doesn’t look all that much different than last year’s model, except where it counts. Across the line, Buick has dropped the 2019 Envision’s price tag by four figures, while adding more features, power, and technology.

IIHS begins rating cars on ability to avoid rear-impact collisions

The IIHS is looking backward when it comes to vehicle safety. The insurance industry-funded crash-testing group has come up with a new rating system that will help customers identify which cars are most likely to prevent themselves from bumping into things when backing up.

Utah takes step toward putting self-driving cars on its roads

In an effort to lower the number of drunken or distracted drivers on the road, Utah is on pace to become the first state to fully legalize self-driving cars. Wednesday, legislators in the state's House Transportation Committee gave the nod to a bill that would make self-driving legal in the state.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



Geely buys 9.7 percent of Daimler in $9B deal

Having just acquired Terrafugia, Lotus, and a sizable stake in Proton, holding company Zhejiang Geely’s international buying spree doesn’t look to be slowing down yet.

Rare Iacocca Ford Mustang heads to Barrett-Jackson auction

If you're a Ford Mustang fan, you owe a debt of gratitude to Lee Iacocca. He is part of the reason the car came to be, as he helped push it into development and onward to production. The rest is history as the Mustang has been a Ford icon for decades.

Volvo may offer XC50 coupe-like SUV next decade

Volvo's trio of SUVs—the XC40, XC60, and XC90—may have to make room for another model next decade: a coupe-like SUV in the vein of the BMW X6/X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLC Coupes.

2016 Lexus ES 300h Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Lexus lowers hybrid prices to reduce premium over gasoline substantially

Gas is cheap in the U.S. and has been for years.

Toyota Prius recall in 2014 failed to fix problem, lawsuit says, may have cut mileage

Early in 2014, Toyota filed a voluntary recall notice with the NHTSA to fix a defect in roughly 800,000 third-generation Prius Liftback hybrids sold in the U.S. from 2010 through 2014.

Tesla expects 200,000th U.S. sale this year, electric-car tax credits to start phaseout

It's been a topic of discussion for years: What will happen when a carmaker reaches the cap on U.S. sales of electric cars that qualify for the full federal tax credit of $7,500?