Sony's taxi-hailing, Audi S6 Avant, Tesla charging stations: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Sony to enter taxi-hailing app business

Sony is using its considerable technological weight to get into the mobility app game in Japan. However, in a country where Uber and Lyft are not widely used and taxis are readily available and affordable in urban centers, the software will use AI to predict the movements of cab fleets.

Diesel is dead at Porsche

For the past few years, it has been impossible to find a new diesel-fueled Porsche on dealer lots in the U.S. Soon, it will be impossible to find one anywhere in the world.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe emerges with dapper styling

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe has a new face. The automaker showed off its redesigned mid-size crossover Thursday ahead of its formal debut at next month's Geneva Motor Show, and when it arrives in U.S. dealers later this year, it won't look like anything else in the automaker's showrooms.

2007 Audi S6 Avant Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



Es-stating the obvious: 2007 Audi S6 Avant is the dream wagon we never got

There are only two ways a third-generation Audi S6 Avant makes it to the U.S. It’s either a blackmarket car that was imported here and federalized at a completely absurd cost that isn’t worth it to make it street legal, or, it was custom-built.

Nissan mulls Ranger Raptor rival

Ford has just launched a Ranger Raptor. It's powered by a diesel engine and only offered overseas, though there are strong hints we'll eventually see it here, and with a gasoline engine in tow.

Nissan self-driving taxi service starts in Tokyo on March 5

Nissan will launch its first public trial of a self-driving taxi service in Tokyo, Japan on March 5, the automaker confirmed Friday.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Tesla offers some employers at-work charging stations, for its cars only

Today, most people charge their electric cars at home, overnight.

Electric pickup truck in 2020 to launch mysterious Rivian's "future mobility"

When a mysterious company called Rivian issued a mysterious video in January 2017, it promised to "reshape mobility."

Hyundai Nexo fuel-cell SUV verdicts: classy, zippier, still a "niche vehicle"

The Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell SUV that debuted last month at the Consumer Electronics Show won't be seen on California roads for many months yet.