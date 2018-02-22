Toyota truck recall, 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 priced, Electric car milestone: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Volvo V60 unveiled: the wagon is cooler than ever

The 2019 Volvo V60 station wagon that was unveiled Wednesday takes the automaker back to its roots, at least for now. The V60's scaled-down modern style hints at what's to come for the automaker's next-generation S60 sedan, which will be the first vehicle assembled at its new Charleston, South Carolina, assembly plant.

Google's Waymo approved to begin self-driving ride-share across Arizona

Waymo's driverless ride-sharing service has won a race against Uber in Arizona—and the company did it without a driver at the wheel.

Diesel is dead at Porsche

For the past few years, it has been impossible to find a new diesel-fueled Porsche on dealer lots in the U.S. Soon, it will be impossible to find one anywhere in the world.

Living with the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: the good and the bad

Jeep crows about its Wrangler being the standard for off-road driving. As my colleague Andrew Ganz found in Arizona, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is a dynamite car in the dirt.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe debuts with handsome look, diesel mill

Hyundai on Thursday released full details and photos on its redesigned Santa Fe ahead of the sales launch this summer. The SUV, whose formal debut will take place on March 6 at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, will arrive as a 2019 model.

Sony preparing AI-powered taxi-hailing system

In an effort to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) presence in the commercial and business sector, Sony now plans to lead a project to develop an AI-powered taxi-hailing system.

What happens to electric-car sales when tax credits sunset? Each maker differs

Toward the end of last year, electric-car shoppers began to think about a U.S. market without the $7,500 federal tax credit for their purchases of plug-in vehicles.

Lexus UX smaller crossover teased before Geneva auto show

The global new-vehicle market is moving toward crossover utility vehicles and SUVs, along with vehicles that look like them.

China's BYD tops global electric-car production for third year in a row

Try asking any electric-car owner or advocate, or for that matter any member of the public, which automaker sold the most electric cars last year.