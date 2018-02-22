Diesel is dead at Porsche

For the past few years, it has been impossible to find a new diesel-fueled Porsche on dealer lots in the U.S. Soon, it will be impossible to find one anywhere in the world.

Speaking with Britain's Autocar magazine, a Porsche spokesman cited the “cultural shift” of its customer base as the reason that the German automaker is discontinuing its last two diesel models, the Macan S Diesel and Panamera 4S Diesel. The company says that diesel-powered crossovers and sedans currently make up 15 percent of its total global sales.

Make no mistake, however. Porsche parent VW was rather influential in that "cultural shift."

Porsche stopped selling diesel vehicles in the U.S. after VW’s massive Dieselgate scandal, which put the company’s business ethics front and center after it was caught using software to cheat federal emissions testing.

Altogether, the debacle ended up costing the VW billions of dollars in fines and legal fees. The automaker also took a major consumer confidence hit reflected in its sales figures.

The move to kill diesel at Porsche indicates that Porsche decided against engineering its next-generation Macan crossoverl to conform to the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure standards which make it tougher for diesel vehicles to be approved for sale.

All of this comes just days after Porsche announced that it is doubling down on its investment in electric technology. The company will produce its Tesla competitor, the long-awaited all-electric Misson E, next year along with a hybrid version of the next-generation 911.

-- by Ruben Porras