2019 Volvo V60 unveiled: the wagon is cooler than ever

The 2019 Volvo V60 station wagon that was unveiled Wednesday takes the automaker back to its roots, at least for now. The V60's scaled-down modern style hints at what's to come for the automaker's next-generation S60 sedan, which will be the first vehicle assembled at its new Charleston, South Carolina, assembly plant.

The V60 will be available with a choice of two powertrains which should be familiar to anyone that's wandered through a Volvo showroom in the past few years. The base V60 T5 will use a 250-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo-4 that sends power to the front wheels, while the T6 gets a 2.0-liter, turbo and supercharged 4-cylinder that produces 316 hp and shuttles power to all four wheels. An 8-speed automatic transmission will be the only gearbox on offer when Volvo dealers begin receiving the V60 late this year. Those are figures that mirror what's found under the hood of the automaker's XC60 crossover that's on sale now in the U.S.

MORE: Care by Volvo: a cell phone plan for your car

A pair of plug-in hybrid versions of the V60 will be available in certain markets, but Volvo says they're not coming to the U.S.—at least not initially. Volvo has hinted that an off-road-styled V60 Cross Country will likely follow. And like the company's new XC40, the V60 will be offered through its Care by Volvo subscription service.

Underneath its sleek styling, the V60 is essentially a shrunken V90 wagon. Its low roof belies its 187.4-inch overall length, which is about five inches longer than the outgoing V60 and about three inches longer from head-to-toe than the XC60 crossover. The new V60's wheelbase stretches 113 inches, nearly four inches longer than the model it replaces. Volvo quotes an extra 1.7 inches of rear-seat leg room compared to the old V60.

2019 Volvo V60 Enlarge Photo

Inside, the V60 follows the automaker's simple, elegant approach with a vertically arrayed touchscreen for infotainment (including standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and sparse controls. Certain markets will be offered a unique plaid upholstery, but Volvo has not yet detailed specifics for the North American market.

The new V60 improves on the old car's surprisingly tight cargo area to the tune of 29.7 cubic feet behind the rear seat compared to 28 cubes for the 2018 model. Maximum cargo capacity grows to about 48.2 cubic feet.

Like other Volvo models, the V60 will come standard with the automaker's City Safety suite of collision-avoidance tech that includes automatic emergency braking. The company's Pilot Assist system that can steer, accelerate, and brake the vehicle without driver intervention will be on the options list.