Toyota truck recall, 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 priced, Electric car milestone: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Nearly 75,000 Toyota Tundra, Sequoia trucks and SUVs recalled

Two separate issues have prompted Toyota to recall close to 75,000 late-model SUVs and pickups, the automaker said Tuesday. The recalls cover certain 2017 and 2018 model year Sequoia SUVs and Tundra full-size pickups that either need new software or may have been inadvertently assembled with rear seats that weren't tightened correctly at the automaker's factory.

Google's Waymo approved to begin self-driving ride-share across Arizona

Waymo's driverless ride-sharing service has won a race against Uber in Arizona—and the company did it without a driver at the wheel.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: accidents happen

With over 20,000 miles accumulated, our long-term 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited has left the building. The building being the garage.

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS revealed, priced from $188,550

The 911 GT2 RS may be the top of the 911 pecking order but Porsche hasn't forgotten about the equally drool-worthy 911 GT3 RS.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy shots and video

It was previewed in concept form only last March, but prototypes for Mercedes-AMG’s standalone sedan are already at a late stage of development.

BMW M4 Convertible 30 Jahre Edition marks 30 years since the first M3 drop-top

BMW's M division began to celebrate its various anniversaries with special models in 2014, but the party goes on. On Tuesday, the German automaker revealed the M4 Convertible 30 Jahre Edition, which marks 30 years since the first M3 Convertible launched in 1988. Jahre is the German word for "years."

2018 Nissan Leaf electric car, test-driven by Shiva of Fremont, California, Oct 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Nissan, Tesla surpass 300,000 electric cars; one started later, one did it with a single model

Only two automakers have built and sold more than 300,000 battery-electric cars to date.

Start-stop systems on U.S. light trucks doubled to one in five in a single year

Electric cars may be all the rage, but for now, all but a tiny fraction of the 250 million vehicles on U.S. roads burn gasoline or diesel fuel.

Porsche kills off its diesels, because customers no longer want them

Of the three brands caught up in the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal in the U.S., Porsche was by far the least affected.