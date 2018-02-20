Nearly 75,000 Toyota Tundra, Sequoia trucks and SUVs recalled

Two separate issues have prompted Toyota to recall close to 75,000 late-model SUVs and pickups, the automaker said Tuesday. The recalls cover certain 2017 and 2018 model year Sequoia SUVs and Tundra full-size pickups that either need new software or may have been inadvertently assembled with rear seats that weren't tightened correctly at the automaker's factory.

The larger recall covers about 65,000 2018 Sequoias and Tundras that Toyota said in a statement will require a software update to correct "a vehicle diagnostic function (that) may unnecessarily turn off the Vehicle Stability Control System and affect other systems."

If the vehicle's stability control system is activated, a dashboard light will illuminate and a warning chime will sound. The stability control system will be deactivated if the light is illuminated.

The second recall covers just 8,800 2017 Tundra pickups that the automaker says may have left rear seats that are not properly attached to the vehicle. Again, the fix is a simple one: Toyota dealers will be instructed to tighten bolts that hold the rear left seats to the vehicles.

Owners of all trucks and SUVs covered by the pair of recalls will receive detailed instructions from Toyota via First Class mail beginning mid-March.

No injuries or crashes have been reported because of the defects.