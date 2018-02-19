2018 Toyota Camry recalled, James Bond's Aston Martin for sale, Opel Ampera-e: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Toyota Camry, some Lexus models recalled

Toyota’s redesign of the 2018 Camry was meant to light a fire under the staid mid-size sedan, but this isn't exactly what they meant. The automaker announced Friday that about 11,800 2018 Toyota Camry owners will receive recall notices by late March asking them to return their vehicles to dealers for inspection and repair, if necessary, of the vehicle’s fuel system.

2019 Ram 1500 special editions unveiled for Canadians, Texans

At first glance, Canada and Texas don't have that much in common—except that they're both strong markets for full-size pickups. Capitalizing on that, Ram this week unveiled a pair of special edition versions of its new 2019 Ram 1500 trucks.

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter commercial van is in the final year of its current configuration before a new model arrives in fall.

Daniel Craig's 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish Centenary Edition Enlarge Photo

Bring home a slice of 007: Daniel Craig's Aston Martin Vanquish heads to auction

Daniel Craig will give up the keys to his personal 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish Centenary Edition when it heads to auction at The Exceptional Sale at Christie’s in New York.

Aspark Owl electric supercar does 0-60 in under 2 seconds

There's a new electric supercar brewing in Japan, and during testing one of the prototypes managed to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 1.92 seconds.

This Ferrari F40 coffee table will set you back $20,000

The world of high-end furniture is filled with eye-popping pieces paired with eye-watering price tags. Accessories can fall into this spectrum of attraction partnered with repellant price points. That's where Discommon comes in, a brand bringing items to market like a $3,000 Flask, $1,200 straight razor, and a $450 keychain.

Opel Ampera-e Enlarge Photo

Opel to swap Ampera-e (aka Bolt EV) for all-electric Corsa model in 2020

It's been six months since General Motors completed the sale of its Opel division in Europe to PSA Group, the French parent of the Citroën, DS, and Peugeot brands.

Will Tesla Model S be a "collector car"? Tuckers are, but Kaisers aren't: why?

Startup carmaker Tesla is just coming up on the 10th anniversary of its first delivery, the first of the 2,500 Roadster two-seat electric sports cars that launched it into world awareness.

More utilities give $10K off: BMW i3 electric car sales backed by SCE, PSE&G

How badly do you want to buy a BMW i3 electric car?