2018 Toyota Camry, some Lexus models recalled

Toyota’s redesign of the 2018 Camry was meant to light a fire under the staid mid-size sedan, but this isn't exactly what they meant. The automaker announced Friday that about 11,800 2018 Toyota Camry owners will receive recall notices by late March asking them to return their vehicles to dealers for inspection and repair, if necessary, of the vehicle’s fuel system.

The issue, which occurred during the assembly process, left some Camry sedans without properly connected fuel pipes and fuel hoses in the engine compartment. This issue could lead to a fuel odor or fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of a fire.

The fuel system recall is the first for the redesigned Camry.

A separate safety recall affecting 9,900 2015-2018 Lexus RC F, 2016-2018 Lexus GS F and 2018 Lexus LC 500 luxury cars will be sent to Lexus customers starting in early April. This recall will address an issue with two high-pressure fuel pumps installed in the vehicles.

Lexus said that it is possible that the cover on one of the pumps could become damaged over time and lead to a fuel leak that could increase the risk of fire. Dealers will replace both pumps on all affected vehicles at no cost to owners.

-- by Ruben Porras