2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: accidents happen

With over 20,000 miles accumulated, our long-term 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited has left the building. The building being the garage.

In the twelve months the Pacifica did our bidding it saw Cheerios and milk, witnessed the solar eclipse, and shuttled countless passengers from one place to another without issue.

A lot can happen in a year, and in the case of the Pacifica, a lot did. Sometimes accidents happen, and our Pacifica didn't get to leave our hands unscathed, unfortunately.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica long-term road test Enlarge Photo

The incident

In August 2017 our Pacifica was enjoying a long weekend up in northern Minnesota living the lake life. While hauling two kids and one adult on a run to the local market on a farm to pick up dinner, an animal darted into the road. We swerved in an attempt to save the animal. Unfortunately, it cost the Pacifica its passenger-side mirror.

The mirror hit a metal mailbox near the edge of the road. Miraculously it stood unscathed after the accident. The Pacifica's passenger side mirror had been hacked off its pedestal, and flung into the front passenger door panel.

The timing of all this couldn't have been worse as the Pacifica was due to leave Minnesota behind and head down to our Denver team in a week.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica long-term road test Enlarge Photo 2017 Chrysler Pacifica long-term road test Enlarge Photo 2017 Chrysler Pacifica long-term road test Enlarge Photo 2017 Chrysler Pacifica long-term road test Enlarge Photo

The repair

Fearing the worst–a weeklong stint in the shop or a mirror-free drive from Minnesota to Denver–it went in for service at the local Chrysler-approved body shop for an estimate.

First came the good news came. The mirror comes as one entire assembly, including the pedestal, painted from the factory, and takes approximately 30 minutes to install/replace.

Then came the bad news: No one had that mirror assembly locally.

While normally it would only take a few days to get a mirror ordered, time wasn't in the cards as the solar eclipse wasn't going to wait for our van to be delivered to Denver. Given the safety issue taking a long road trip across the country without a passenger side mirror presented, Chrysler PR stepped in and found a mirror which was then shipped over night to the body shop.

The Pacifica went in and had the entire mirror assembly replaced. It was plug and play; the entire wiring harness for the mirror hid, tucked into its housing.

Of course the small dent in the front passenger door would come out with some paintless dent removal, but there wasn't time for that, this van had a date with a solar eclipse. The dent lived on for another day as a reminder of our scuffle with a mailbox.

While there might be a dent in the front passenger door of our long-term Pacifica, the little creature that scurried across the road that day got to keep its life. And, aside from a minor fit issue with an oil-pan access cover and a slight rub in the driver-side sliding door, the Pacifica never required any serious attention in our year with it.

Farewell, Pacifica. If your slightly used blue minivan comes with a light indent on the passenger front door, email us and send pictures. Let's stay in touch.