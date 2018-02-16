2019 Ram 1500 special editions unveiled for Canadians, Texans

At first glance, Canada and Texas don't have that much in common—except that they're both strong markets for full-size pickups. Capitalizing on that, Ram this week unveiled a pair of special edition versions of its new 2019 Ram 1500 trucks.

Texans can order up a 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star, the automaker said Wednesday at the Dallas auto show. The special version, which will include a chrome grille, 18-inch wheels, fog lights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and Lone Star badging, will only be available at dealers in Texas. Initially, Ram says that it will be available with a 5.7-liter V-8, but that mild-hybrid versions of that engine and a 3.6-liter V-6 will join the lineup later. Both rear- and four-wheel drive versions of the 2019 Ram Lone Star will be available.

Canadian buyers get something altogether different, the truck division of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Thursday. Buyers across all Canadian provinces will be offered the sleek Ram 1500 Sport, with a monochrome exterior, a billet grille, and a choice of standard 20-inch and optional 22-inch alloy wheels painted black.

Inside, the Ram 1500 Sport will feature trim bits cribbed from the off-road Ram Rebel and buyers will be able to order optional leather upholstery with a special embossed texture not offered on other variants of the big pickup. Like the Lone Star, the Ram 1500 Sport will debut with V-8 power and later offer mild-hybrid V-8 and V-6 engines with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive.

The automaker hasn't announced pricing for any version of its 2019 Ram, which is headed to dealers during the second quarter of 2019.