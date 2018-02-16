2019 Subaru Ascent priced, Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, Tesla Model 3 production: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Subaru Ascent undercuts competition with $32,970 base price

The 2019 Subaru Ascent will be priced under $33,000 when it goes on sale this summer, the automaker said Thursday.

2018 Tesla Model X Review

The 2018 Tesla Model X is the sole all-electric utility vehicle sold in the U.S. this year. Available in five- or seven-seat versions with all-wheel drive standard, its rated ranges of 238 to 295 miles should deliver at least 200 miles in most circumstances even at highway speeds. Tesla doesn’t offer traditional trim levels, but the Model X has three versions: the “75D” has a 75-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the “100D” has a 100-kwh pack, and the top-of-the-line “P100D” also has a 100-kwh pack but more powerful motors. It’s Tesla’s hot-rod crossover SUV, a vehicle with startling acceleration.

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter commercial van is in the final year of its current configuration before a new model arrives in fall.

Teaser for Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe debuting at 2018 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



GT Coupe is AMG's standalone sedan debuting in Geneva

Mercedes-AMG will reveal its standalone sedan at next month's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, ahead of an expected market launch late this summer.

Lexus tops 2018 JD Power Dependability Study

Lexus was rated the most dependable brand in the annual J.D. Power Dependability Study for the seventh time in a row, further strengthening the brand's reputation for quality and reliability.

Mercedes-AMG Project One should generate around 1,500 pounds of downforce

Despite a sleek body and the lack of a massive rear wing, the Mercedes-AMG Project One will likely produce around 1,500 pounds of downforce, if the car's latest weight estimate proves true.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Tesla now makes almost 1,000 Model 3s a week, Bloomberg tracker estimates

Production numbers for Tesla electric cars have always been slightly murky.

California now testing pre-approved electric-car rebates in San Diego

It's clear that incentives to buy specific cars work best when they can be applied directly at the time of sale.

2019 BMW i8: larger battery, more range, plus new Roadster priced from $164,295

BMW is breathing some fresh air into its three-year-old alternative flagship to improve performance, increase range, and add some style.